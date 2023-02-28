Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh 6-year high as nearby supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

February 28, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Front-month raw sugar futures on ICE SBc1 hit a fresh six-year high on Tuesday ahead of their expiry, as nearby supplies continued to tighten, though dealers widely expect the situation to ease going forward.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1, which expires later on Tuesday, was 0.1% higher at 22.07 cents per lb​ by 1340 GMT​, having hit 22.36 cents earlier, the highest since November 2016.

* May raw sugar SBc2 was trading down 0.2% at 20.16 per lb, meaning the market is backwardated, with front month futures trading at a premium to later month contracts.

* The market structure points to tight near term supplies.

* Sugar production in Centre-South Brazil is forecast to rise by 13% to 38 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, DATAGRO director Guilherme Nastari told the Dubai Sugar Conference.

* Brazilian energy producer Raizen SA expects 48% of the cane crop in the Centre-South region to be used to produce sugar in the upcoming 2023/24 season, commercial director Bruno Trombelli told the conference.

* The forecast was slightly above a median forecast of 46% in a Reuters poll issued earlier this month.

* Elsewhere, the French sugar beet crop area is set to fall to a 14-year low this year despite high prices, with farmers deterred by potential crop damage because of pesticide restrictions, the head of beet growers group CGB said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $570.20 a tonne.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar is operating at 40% capacity because of "dumping" by India, the company's Managing Director Jamal al-Ghurair said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.2% to $1.8865 cents per lb, having closed down 0.7% on Monday.

* Arabica remains underpinned by tightness in physical markets in Brazil and Colombia and declining exchange stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,136 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 13.1% in the first two months of 2023 from a year ago to 323,000 tonnes, officials said.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,768 a tonne, edging back towards last week's one-year high of $2,812.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 2,121 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
More articles by this source ->

