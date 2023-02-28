SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh 6-year high as nearby supplies tighten

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Front-month raw sugar futures on ICE SBc1 hit a fresh six-year high on Tuesday ahead of their expiry, as nearby supplies continued to tighten, though dealers widely expect the situation to ease going forward.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1, which expires later on Tuesday, was 0.1% higher at 22.07 cents per lb​ by 1340 GMT​, having hit 22.36 cents earlier, the highest since November 2016.

* May raw sugar SBc2 was trading down 0.2% at 20.16 per lb, meaning the market is backwardated, with front month futures trading at a premium to later month contracts.

* The market structure points to tight near term supplies.

* Sugar production in Centre-South Brazil is forecast to rise by 13% to 38 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, DATAGRO director Guilherme Nastari told the Dubai Sugar Conference.

* Brazilian energy producer Raizen SA expects 48% of the cane crop in the Centre-South region to be used to produce sugar in the upcoming 2023/24 season, commercial director Bruno Trombelli told the conference.

* The forecast was slightly above a median forecast of 46% in a Reuters poll issued earlier this month.

* Elsewhere, the French sugar beet crop area is set to fall to a 14-year low this year despite high prices, with farmers deterred by potential crop damage because of pesticide restrictions, the head of beet growers group CGB said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $570.20 a tonne.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar is operating at 40% capacity because of "dumping" by India, the company's Managing Director Jamal al-Ghurair said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.2% to $1.8865 cents per lb, having closed down 0.7% on Monday.

* Arabica remains underpinned by tightness in physical markets in Brazil and Colombia and declining exchange stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,136 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 13.1% in the first two months of 2023 from a year ago to 323,000 tonnes, officials said.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,768 a tonne, edging back towards last week's one-year high of $2,812.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 2,121 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

