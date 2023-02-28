Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh 6-year high as near-term supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

February 28, 2023 — 03:09 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Front-month raw sugar futures on ICE SBc1 hit a fresh six-year high on Tuesday ahead of their expiry, as near-term supplies continued to tighten, though dealers widely expect the situation to ease going forward.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1, which expires later on Tuesday, ​​settled down 0.01 cent at 22.08 cents per lb​​​, having hit 22.36 cents earlier, the highest since November 2016.

* The market structure points to tight near-term supplies.

* Sugar production in Centre-South Brazil is forecast to rise by 13% to 38 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, DATAGRO director Guilherme Nastari told the Dubai Sugar Conference.

* Brazilian energy producer Raizen SA expects 48% of the cane crop in the Centre-South region to be used to produce sugar in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* The forecast was slightly above a median forecast of 46% in a Reuters poll issued earlier this month.

* Elsewhere, the French sugar beet crop area is set to fall to a 14-year low this year despite high prices, with farmers deterred by potential crop damage because of pesticide restrictions.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.90, or 1.6%, to $562.40 a tonne.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar is operating at 40% capacity because of "dumping" by India, the company's Managing Director Jamal al-Ghurair said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.15 cent, or 0.1%, at $1.863 per lb, having closed down 0.7% on Monday.

* Arabica remains underpinned by tightness in physical markets in Brazil and Colombia and declining exchange stocks.

* Rabobank said in a note that despite positive weather in Brazil, the outlook for the crop is unlikely to change much, since crop potential was established months back during the flowering.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $7, or 0.3%, to $2,140 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 13.1% in the first two months of 2023 from a year ago to 323,000 tonnes.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $33, or 1.2%, to $2,789 a tonne, edging back towards last week's one-year high of $2,812.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 10 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,129 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.