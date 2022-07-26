SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh 1-year low; cocoa at a 1-month high

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a fresh one-year low on Tuesday before closing stable in a choppy session with the market looking for direction. New York cocoa futures continued its recovery to hit a one-month high.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ended stable at 17.47 cents per lb, after hitting a one-year low of 17.35.

* Dealers said Brazil is set to produce more sugar than previously expected this season because falling fuel prices in the country make sugar much more attractive to produce than ethanol. Both sugar and ethanol are produced using cane.

* "The main fundamental factor would appear to be a growing view that next season will see a surplus in production over demand," said one trader.

* In the wider markets, recession fears continue to dominate, with European shares limping lower amid some disappointing earnings, this week's looming U.S. interest rate hike and an escalating gas crisis. MKTS/GLOB

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.10, or 0.4%, to $510.00 a tonne. It hit its lowest price since March on Monday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.15 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.132 per lb​​, continuing its recovery from a nine-month low touched last week.

* Dealers said coffee was under pressure from speculators liquidating long positions, but cast doubt as to how much more selling was on the horizon.

* They noted that arabica remains underpinned by ICE certified stocks languishing at more than 20-year lows. They fell again to 703,310 bags on Tuesday, compared to 2.19 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $1 to $1,974 a tonne.

* Nestle opened its new instant coffee plant in Mexico, boosting robusta demand in the country.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose $24, or 1.0%, to $2,400 a tonne, after hitting a one-month high of $2,409.

* Dealers said technical signals indicate cocoa has been over-sold of late.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 26 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,768 pounds per tonne​​​, after hitting a one-month high of 1,769.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sandra Maler)

