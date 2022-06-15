Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh 1-month low, NY cocoa plumbs 6-1/2 month trough

Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a fresh one month low on Wednesday amid worries about interest rate hikes in the wider financial markets, and expectations for higher production from Brazil, India and Thailand. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]

New York cocoa hit its lowest in 6-1/2 months meanwhile.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 18.56 cents per lb at 1257 GMT - its lowest in a month.

* Dealers said higher production expectations from top producers Brazil, India and Thailand suggest there will be more than adequate supply of sugar next year.

* This is pressuring sugar, as is a surging dollar, which is at near 20 year highs, making dollar-priced commodities like sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Still, dealers said sugar should find support below 18.60 cents because some of the above is already priced in.

* Europe's largest sugar producer, Suedzucker SZUG.DE, on Wednesday increased its full-year guidance, saying it expects to pass price increases in raw materials and energy on to new customer contracts.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $565 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $2.25 per lb.

* Prices were underpinned by falling ICE certified arabica stocks KC-TOT-TOT and record high premiums in the physical market COF-WARB-HNSDF, though worries over a weakening Brazilian real BRL= are weighing.

* A weak real tempts exporters in top producer Brazil to sell by raising returns in local currency terms.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,037 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,352 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early December at $2,346.

* Demand concerns are weighing on cocoa, as is ICE data showing cocoa stocks are not far off their highest in nearly a year CC-TOTAL-TOT.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.6% to 1,729 pounds per tonne​.

