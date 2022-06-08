SOFTS-Raw sugar hits four-week low, coffee and cocoa also down

Adds comments from broker, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a four-week low on Wednesday before recovering to end flat, as dealers kept a close watch on potential fuel tax cuts in Brazil which could boost sugar output in the world's top exporter, while coffee and cocoa prices fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 closed little changed at 18.98 cents per lb after dipping to a four-week low of 18.84 cents.

* Dealers said a proposal in Brazil to eliminate taxes on fuels to lower prices had the potential to prompt mills to switch to sugar production from ethanol and ultimately weigh on the sugar market.

* "Were the change to become policy, ethanol prices would drop sharply and take sugar with it," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was also little changed at $563.50 a tonne.

* France's farm ministry on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for 2022 sugar beet area to 397,000 hectares from a previous projection of 399,000 hectares.

* Dealers said some farmers appeared to be switching from sugar beet to winter barley or rapeseed due to better returns for those crops.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3 cent, or 0.1%, to $2.3185 per lb.

* Brazil's IBGE had downgraded its forecast for the country's arabica crop this year by 5.9% to 35.2 million bags.

* Commodity intelligence firm Taka Insights said Brazil is set to have a larger crop in 2023/24 (July-June), but the increase will be modest and far from a record production that some analysts had expected.

* U.S.-based Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report that "the general trend for the medium term should continue to be up," citing the ICE certified stocks as an important driver.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled down $4, or 0.2%, at $2,105 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1settled down $17, or 0.7%, at $2,458 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,766 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.