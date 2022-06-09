SOFTS-Raw sugar hits four-week low as dealers eye India, Brazil supplies

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a four-week low on Thursday as dealers eyed rising sugar output in India and potential fuel tax cuts in Brazil that could boost sugar output.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 18.84 cents per lb at 1244 GMT, after dipping to a four-week low of 18.82 cents.

* India could produce a record 36 million tonnes of sugar this season, nearly 3% more than estimated, a trade association said on Wednesday, calling on the government to allow exporters to ship an extra 1 million tonnes.

* India last month imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes to prevent a surge in domestic prices.

* Elsewhere, dealers were focussed on Brazil, where a draft bill to cut taxes on fuels, particularly gasoline, could lower ethanol prices, thereby prompting cane mills to produce more sugar and less of the cane-based biofuel.

* "The Brazil tax issue is too big to simply be shrugged off," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* France's Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer by volume, posted a strong rise in annual earnings helped by high sugar and ethanol prices and good returns in its starch business, but warned its debt could rise next year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.7% to $573 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.5% to $2.3320 per lb.

* Dealers were eying ICE arabica stocks, which have fallen to their lowest in three months at 1.022 million bags KC-TOT-TOT

* They also noted that premiums for coffee in the physical market are soaring COFFEE/NYC.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,098 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week amid weak demand from exporters, traders said .

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.6% to $2,418 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,750 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

