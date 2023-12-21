SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 9-month low, robusta rallies to new 15-year peak

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a nine month low on Thursday amid soaring output from top producer Brazil and reduced weather concerns, for now, while robusta coffee again hit its highest in at least 15 years.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.68 cent, or 3.3%, at 20.24 cents per lb, after earlier dipping to its weakest since early March at 20.12 cents.

* Dealers said concerns over dry conditions in Brazil, which could negatively impact the development of next year's crop, were taking a backseat with rains forecast for the next week.

* Brazil's output is heading for a new record which means the market is no longer expected to record a deficit in 2023/24, they said.

* Longer term, however, the world's top sugar producer will struggle to export its vast supplies, putting the market in prime position for a correction, dealers said, especially given ongoing concerns over India and Thailand's output.

* Egypt's sugar reserves are sufficient for 5.2 months, the country's state news agency said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 3.2% at $586.70 a metric a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $94, or 3.3%, at $2,964 a metric ton, having hit its highest in at least 15 years at $2,964.

* Domestic prices in top robusta producer Vietnam hit record highs this week as farmers refrain from selling on hopes that prices will rise further, traders said.

* They added some were also delaying deliveries of beans previously sold at much lower prices than today's spot figures.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.6% at $1.936 per lb, having hit its highest since April on Tuesday.

* Global coffee stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season are expected to hit their lowest in 12 years as production will be close to total use, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled down 4 pounds, or 0.1%, to 3,570 pounds a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $4,288 a ton.

* Dealers said cocoa market fundamentals remain bullish but the market has priced this in for now and is not likely to head higher ahead of Christmas.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan)

