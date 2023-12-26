SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 9-month low, arabica coffee rises

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday to the lowest price since early March in light trading, while arabica coffee closed higher.

Trading was closed for London-based robusta, white sugar and cocoa futures due to the Boxing Day holiday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.09 cent, or 0.4%, at 20.53 cents per lb, after sliding to its weakest since early March at 20.03 cents/lb.

* Only over 25,000 contracts traded in the spot month as most dealers remained on the sidelines during the holiday period.

* Brazil's sugar production remained strong, a major factor for the recent price slide.

* Brazil's sugar industry group UNICA said on Tuesday that output more than tripled in the first half of December, as mills tried to extend the crushing season to the limit under drier-then-normal weather and still relatively high sugar prices.

* Egypt's government said on Tuesday that strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient for 5.3 months.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 1.55 cent, or 0.8%, at $1.9435 per lb​, having hit its highest since April last week.

* The market remains supported by limited coffee supplies, with low inventories at destination countries, along with weather-related problems for production in Asia and South and Central America.

* Traders also worry about delays in the flow of containers used to transport coffee around the world due to the attacks against vessels in the Suez Canal.

* But France's CMA CGM said it is increasing the number of vessels travelling through the Suez Canal joining Maersk in returning to the area after U.S.-led efforts to prevent attacks.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled down $28, or 0.6%, at $4,283 a metric ton.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 747,000 tonnes by Dec. 24 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 36.3% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)

