SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 8-month low, coffee futures ease off peaks

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a fresh eight-and-a-half-month low on Wednesday as funds liquidated their remaining longs, while robusta arabica coffee fell after sharp gains seen in the previous session.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $62, or 2.1%, at $2,870 a metric ton, having closed up 4.9% on Tuesday after hitting its highest in at least 15 years.

* The harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam is now about 75% complete but farmers have been slow to sell as they await even higher prices.

* "Farmers are not only withdrawing from new sales but are also delaying deliveries of prior commitments made at considerably lower prices," said a Vietnamese trader, commenting on the growers' reaction to record London prices.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.8% to $1.906 per lb, having closed up 5.9% on Tuesday after hitting its highest since April.

* Rabobank still expects the Brazilian arabica crop to grow next year compared to 2023, despite current weather worries.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.51 cent, or 2.4%, at 20.92 cents per lb after earlier dipping to its weakest since late March 27 at 20.81 cents.

* Dealers said the market looks technically weak, but added that the odds for an upward correction are increasing.

* Strong production in top producer Brazil pressured sugar down to current levels, but that is now priced in and going forward, there are growing worries about poor crops in key producers India and Thailand.

* Broker StoneX expects Brazil's Centre-South to export 7.6 million tons in the first quarter of 2024 versus 4.2 million tons in the same period in 2023.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% at $605.80 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 26 pounds, or 0.7%, at 3,574 pounds a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $20, or 0.5%, to $4,309 a ton.

* New York March cocoa may rise into a range of $4,338 to $4,365 per metric ton, as it has more or less broken a resistance at $4,295, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Maju Samuel, Hugh Lawson and Shounak Dasgupta)

