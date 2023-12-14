SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 8-1/2-month low as supply prospects improve

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit an 8-1/2-month low on Thursday as supply prospects continue to improve and technical signals prompt funds to sell, while robusta coffee slipped after hitting its highest in at least 15 years in the prior session.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.5% to 21.42 cents per lb at 1340 GMT, after sliding to its lowest since late-March at 21.27.

* Dealers said funds might be adding new short positions, not just liquidating their longs. They also noted an expected pickup in rains in top producer Brazil next week.

* Stronger-than-expected production in Brazil coupled with a change in India's ethanol policy last week that should boost domestic sugar supplies, continues to weigh on prices for the sweetener.

* Longer term however, sugar is due an upward correction, dealers said, as the market is still expected to record a deficit this season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.7% to $616.90 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $2,767 a ton, after peaking to its highest since at least 2008 on Wednesday at $2,810.

* Brazil's Conab has trimmed its estimate for 2023 robusta output to 16.17 million bags, representing an 11.2% year-on-year decline as Espirito Santo state faced adverse weather conditions.

* Brazil is the world's second largest robusta producer and third largest exporter.

* Farmers in top robusta producer and exporter Vietnam are meanwhile refraining from selling in the hope of higher prices, traders said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.5% to $1.9325 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak of $1.9335.

* Conab raised its estimate for top producer Brazil's 2023 arabica output to 38.9 million bags, representing an 8.2% year-on-year increase driven by higher planted area and a jump in yields due to favourable weather.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.1% to 3,428 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1%, to $4,229 per ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.