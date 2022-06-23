SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 6-week low on recession fears; arabica down 3%

Recasts, includes comments from traders and closing prices

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit six-week lows on Thursday on worries over a weakening real and falling energy prices, with investors still assessing the risk that hefty interest rate rises will tip economies into recession. O/RMKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.07 cent, or 0.4%, at 18.38 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-May at 18.32 cents.

* Dealers said a close below 18.38 cents could prompt automated funds that trade technical signals to target a move as low as 16.50 cents.

* This would easily be the case, they said, if the Brazilian real continues to weaken and oil prices slide further on recession fears.

* A weak real tempts exporters in top producer Brazil to ship dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms, while falling energy prices prompt Brazilian cane mills to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Rabobank said in a report that new fuel tax legislation in Brazil, if implemented, would bring the sugar-equivalent price of ethanol down by around 12%, or a little over 2 cents/lb.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.00, or 0.4%, at $551.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 7.4 cents, or 3.1%, at $2.29 per lb.

* Traders said the fact coffee touched a two-week high previously attracted heavy selling, including from Brazil as the local currency continues to lose value versus the U.S. dollar. The Brazilian real fell to the lowest since February on Thursday.

* "There is a tonne of selling pressure above $2.35," said a U.S. trader.

* Meanwhile, Brazil's coffee harvest is facing delays.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $27, or 1.3%, at $2,086 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on limited supplies at the end of the crop year, higher exchange rates and a rebound in London prices, traders said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $19, or 0.8%, to $2,433 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 lost 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,758 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

