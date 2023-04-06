SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 6-1/2-year high, cocoa also climbs

Adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest level in 6-1/2 years on Thursday, as low production in India helped to tighten supplies, while cocoa prices also climbed.

Cocoa, coffee and sugar futures markets in both London and New York will be closed on Friday.

London-based cocoa, robusta coffee and white sugar markets will also be closed on Monday.

SUGAR

* Dealers said supportive factors included the earlier-than-normal closure of many sugar mills in India, which could see production this season dip below 33 million tonnes.

* A Reuters poll of traders and analysts issued in February had a median forecast for Indian production of 34.7 million tonnes for the 2022/23 season.

* They also noted concern that hot, dry weather in Thailand could dent the outlook for production in 2023/24.

COCOA

* Dealers noted supplies remained tight with a second successive global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $7, or 0.2%, to $2,870 a tonne.

COFFEE

* Dealers said availability was tight with supplies scarce in top robusta producer Vietnam, while demand has been boosted by an increased use of the cheaper bean in blends at the expense of arabica, particularly in developing countries.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.45 cents, or 1.9%, to $1.836 per lb​​, hitting a two-week high earlier.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Rashmi Aich and Shilpi Majumdar)

