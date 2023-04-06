SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 6-1/2 year high, cocoa also climbs

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest level in 6-1/2 years on Thursday as low production in India helped to tighten supplies while cocoa prices also climbed.

Cocoa, coffee and sugar futures markets in both London and New York will be closed on Friday.

London-based cocoa, robusta coffee and white sugar markets will also be closed on Monday.

L

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 22.99 cents per lb by 1054 GMT after peaking at 23.05 cents - the highest since October 2016.

* Dealers said supportive factors included the earlier than normal closure of many sugar mills in India which could see production this season dip below 33 million tonnes.

* A Reuters poll of traders and analysts issued in February had a median forecast for Indian production of 34.7 million tonnes for the 2022/23 season.

* They also noted concern that hot, dry weather in Thailand could dent the outlook for production in 2023/24.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was down 1% to $657 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $668.60.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,180 pounds a tonne after peaking at 2,183 pounds - the highest level since November 2016.

* Dealers noted front month May had moved to a premium to July LCC-1=R to around 16 pounds, an indication of short-term tightness in supplies.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,895 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 was 0.5% lower at $2,303 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's seven-month high of $2,320.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $1.7940 per pound.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.