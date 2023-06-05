SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 6-1/2 week low, arabica coffee recovers

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures traded on the ICE exchange closed down on Monday, hitting the lowest prices in six weeks earlier in the session, as supply concerns ease, while arabica coffee recovered.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.33 cent, or 1.3%, at 24.40 cents per lb​, having hit a six-week low of 24.33.

* Dealers said the weakening of the premium for near-dated sugar futures versus far-dated ones could point to a fundamental lessening of concerns over physical supply.

* They noted top producer Brazil's exports surged in May and the weather in the sugar regions has dried up, which will allow the harvest to progress further.

* Brazil's main sugar areas are expected to remain dry until at least June 15.

* The monsoon onset over the southernmost Kerala coast in India, the world's No. 2 sugar producer, is delayed by another two or three days, weather officials said.

* The late start could delay the sugar cane planting, though for the entire season, weather officials expect average rains despite the likely formation of the El Nino weather pattern.

* August white sugar LSUc1 slipped $9.70, or 1.4%, at $676.40 a tonne.

* Indonesia, one of the world's top sugar importers, said it wants to raise white sugar output to 2.6 million tonnes this year, and expects imports to fall below 1 million tonnes.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.8 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.831 per lb, having lost 1.4% last week.

* Rabobank noted top producer Brazil's harvest is progressing, lessening supply concerns.

* Green coffee stocks, however, remain low in the largest consuming regions.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1rose $32, or 1.2%, at $2,607 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 20 pounds, or 0.9%, at 2,361 pounds per tonne​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.104 million tonnes by June 4 since the season start on Oct. 1, down 4.5% from the same period last season.

* Farmers said rains in Ivory Coast were boosting disease fears.

* July New York cocoa CCc1rose $30, or 1.0%, to $3,056 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)

