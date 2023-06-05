News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 6-1/2 week low, arabica coffee recovers

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

June 05, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures traded on the ICE exchange fell on Monday, heading back to recent six-week lows as supply concerns eased, while arabica coffee recovered.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.9% to 24.52 cents per lb at 1315 GMT, having hit a six-week low of 24.49.

* Dealers said the weakening of the premium for near-dated sugar futures versus far-dated ones could point to a fundamental lessening of concerns over physical supply.

* They noted top producer Brazil's exports surged in May and the weather in the sugar regions has dried up, which will allow the harvest to progress further.

* The monsoon onset over the southernmost Kerala coast in India, the world's No. 2 sugar producer, is delayed by another two-three days, weather officials said.

* The late start could delay the sugar cane planting, though for the entire season, weather officials expect average rains despite the likely formation of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* August white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.5% to $683 a tonne.

* Indonesia, one of the world's top sugar importers, said it wants to raise white sugar output to 2.6 million tonnes this year, and expects its imports to fall below 1 million tonnes.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.3% to 1.8255 cents per lb, having lost 1.4% last week.

* Rabobank noted top producer Brazil's harvest is kicking off, lessening supply concerns.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed at $2,576 a tonne, having hit a record high in May.

* Robusta coffee speculators raised their net long position by 849 lots to 43,854 lots as of May 30, data showed.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 0.1% to 2,339 pounds per tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.104 million tonnes by June 4 since the season start on Oct. 1, down 4.5% from the same period last season.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $3,017 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

