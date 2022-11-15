SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 5-1/2 month peak on India export woes

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a 5-1/2 month peak on Tuesday, helped by reports that sugar mills in key producer India have been defaulting on export contracts.

Arabica coffee hit a new 15 month low, meanwhile.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.6% to 19.93 cents per lb at 1529 GMT, after hitting 20.02 earlier, the highest price late May.

* Indian sugar mills have been renegotiating and defaulting on contracts to supply 400,000 tonnes of the sweetener to overseas buyers as prices jumped after the government cut this year's export quota, five dealers told Reuters.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought so a mild correction was on the cards.

* December white sugar LSUZ2, which expires later this session, fell 0.4% to $566 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 5% to $1.5855 per lb, having hit its weakest in more than 15 months at $1.5755.

* Indicating growing nearby supplies, front month December coffee earlier traded at a discount of 1.1 cents per lb versus the March contract, having hit a premium of 11.1 cents as recently as early October KC-1=R.

* Premiums for December coffee had helped prompt large inflows of physical stock into ICE-approved warehouses.

* ICE certified coffee stocks rose to 468,291 bags as of Nov. 14, climbing further from a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 541,030 bags in Antwerp pending grading, exceeding the total number of certified stocks, dealers noted.

* They added that they expect fresh Brazilian coffee to arrive at the exchange later this month, which should further pressure prices, though they also noted roasters were keen to buy at these levels.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $1,805 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,518 a tonne, having hit a six-month peak on Friday of $2,577.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.2% to 1,960 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

