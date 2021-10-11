SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 4-1/2-year high as energy prices soar

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a 4-1/2-year high on Monday as energy prices continued to soar, with a move by Brazil's Petrobras to hike ethanol fuel prices by nearly 7% last week still boosting sentiment. O/R

Rising energy prices prompt cane mills in Brazil to raise output of the cane-based biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 20.56 cents per lb at 1447 GMT, having earlier hit 20.61, its highest level since late February 2017.

* U.S. crude oil futures hit seven-year highs earlier as an energy crisis gripping major economies showed no sign of easing.

* Alvean, the world's largest sugar trader, believes demand will pick up in the coming months as consuming countries have used most of their available stocks.

* "The (sugar) market is tight but sufficiently supplied for the coming year, but after that it looks like being in deficit – and extreme deficit if we suffer any more weather surprises," broker Marex Spectron said.

* Sugar speculators cut their net long position by 452 contracts to 162,845 in the week to Oct. 5, CFTC data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $525.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1rose 1.5% to $2.0445 per lb, having closed up 1.7% on Friday.

* Coffee farmers in Colombia, the world's No. 2 arabica producer, have failed to deliver up to 1 million bags of beans this year, or nearly 10% of the country's crop, leaving exporters, traders and roasters facing steep losses, industry sources told Reuters.

* Arabica speculators raised their net long position by 2,428 contracts to 43,940 in the week to Oct. 5.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1% to $2,096 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 ​​fell 2.3% to $2,685 a tonne, having hit a 10-month peak of $2,792 last week.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.2% to 1,864

pounds per tonne​​.

* Sporadic sun spells in many of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week encouraged farmers' hopes for a bountiful main crop, calming fears that a fungal epidemic could hinder the quality of the harvest.

* Cocoa speculators switched to a net long position of 10,784 contracts in the week to Oct. 5, adding 13,877 contracts.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Aditya Soni and Paul Simao)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.