SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-week low, robusta coffee off 15-year high

May 25, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit three-week lows on Thursday as fortnightly data from top producer Brazil showed soaring output, while robusta coffee consolidated after hitting a 15-year high this week.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.66 cents, or 2.6%, at 24.83 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since early May at 24.61 cents.

* Sugar output in Brazil's center-south hit 2.53 million tonnes in the first half of May, up 50% versus the same period a year ago, data from industry group UNICA showed.

* The figure was significantly ahead of already optimistic estimates from analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* Europe's largest sugar producer SuedzuckerSZUG.DE confirmed its forecast for a strong rise in profit on sustained high sugar prices.

* A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $11.00, or 1.6%, at $697.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $20, or 0.8%, at $2,553 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak of $2,675 on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture sees output in top robusta producer Vietnam falling to 29.75 million bags in 2022/23, down 6% year-on-year. It expects production to recover 5% in 2023/24 to 31.3 million bags.

* The weather pattern El Nino, widely expected to develop globally in the second half of the year, poses a larger risk for robusta coffee than for arabica, experts said.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.3 cents, or 2.8%, at $1.827 per lb​​​​​​.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1​settled up 11 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,366 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose $7, or 0.2%, to $3,017 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Frances Kerry)

