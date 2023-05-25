SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-week low, robusta coffee off 15-year high

Updates throughout

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit three-week lows on Thursday as fortnightly data from top producer Brazil showed soaring output, while robusta coffee consolidated after hitting a 15-year high this week.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.3% to 24.90 cents per lb at 1510 GMT, having hit its lowest since early May at 24.61 cents.

* Sugar output in Brazil's center-south hit 2.53 million tonnes in the first half of May, up 50% versus the same period a year ago, data from industry group UNICA showed.

* The figure was significantly ahead of already optimistic estimates from analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $699.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,527 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak of $2,675 on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture sees output in top robusta producer Vietnam falling to 29.75 million bags in 2022/23, down 6% year-on-year.

* It expects production will recover 5% in 2023/24 to 31.3 million bags, however due to a fall in stocks in the country, exports that season will likely total just 27.5 million bags, the lowest in 3 years.

* Farmers in Vietnam said they expect a 10%-15% drop in robusta output in 2022/23, while exporters fear they do not have enough beans to deliver in the second half of this year.

* The weather pattern El Nino, widely expected to develop globally in the second half of the year, poses a larger risk for robusta coffee than for arabica, experts said.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.7% to $1.8260 per lb​​​​.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 2,364 pounds per tonne.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,016 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Frances Kerry)

