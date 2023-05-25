News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-week low, robusta coffee off 15-year high

May 25, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE hit three-week lows on Wednesday as investors braced for reports of high sugar output in top producer Brazil, while robusta coffee edged away from this week's 15-year high.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 25.15 cents per lb at 1110 GMT, having hit its lowest since early May at 25.12 cents.

* Sugar mills in Brazil likely produced 2.21 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first two weeks of May, 31.9% more than the same period last year, according to industry analysts.

* Brazilian sugar industry group Unica is due to release production data on Thursday for the first half of May.

* Brazil's Raizen RAIZ4.SA, which produces sugar and ethanol, said this year's Brazilian sugarcane harvest has been performing "better than expected".

* Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE confirmed its forecast for a strong rise in profits this financial year on the basis of sustained high sugar prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $702.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,517 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak of $2,675 on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture sees output in top robusta producer Vietnam falling to 29.75 million bags in 2022/23, down 6% year-on-year.

* It expects production will recover 5% in 2023/24 to 31.3 million bags, however due to a fall in stocks in the country, exports that season will likely total just 27.5 million bags, the lowest in 3 years.

* Farmers in Vietnam said they expect a 10%-15% drop in robusta output in 2022/23, while exporters fear they do not have enough beans to deliver in the second half of this year.

* The weather pattern El Nino, widely expected to develop globally in the second half of the year, poses a larger risk for robusta coffee than for arabica, experts said.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.3% to $1.8330 per lb​​​​.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 2,365 pounds per tonne.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $3,020 a tonne.

