SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-month top as oil surges on fears of Russia ban

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar on ICE closed slightly down on Monday but touched a three-month peak earlier as oil and wheat prices vaulted to 14-year highs on supply disruption fears due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. O/RGRA/

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1rose to the highest level since mid-December at 19.89 cents, but gave up the gains later in the session to close 0.4% down at 19.27 cents a lb.

* The United States and Europe are considering banning Russian oil imports, while wheat trade flows from Russia and Ukraine are hampered by port closures and sanctions.

* Rising energy prices may prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol.

* Broker Marex Spectron said that current oil prices would equal to an ethanol parity around 21 cents in Brazil if fuel prices there would be adjusted to international values, which is not happening yet.

* Also, soaring prices for wheat and other grains will cause a loss of cane and beet area this year in many countries, it said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $533.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2was flat at $2.2425 per lb after dipping to a 3-1/2-month low last week on fears the Russia-Ukraine conflict will hurt global growth, resulting in lower coffee demand.

* Traders continue to report uncertainties regarding the trade with Russia, one of the world's largest coffee importers, as container lines limit trips to the region and payments on coffee deals may be hampered by sanctions.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.14% to $2,035 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports rose 30.8% on a year-on-year basis in the first two months of 2022, data showed.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,636 a tonne.

* Above-average rain in parts of Ivory Coast last week could boost the size and quality of the upcoming April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 1.621 million tonnes by March 6 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 5.7% from the same period last season.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 1,758 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Marguerita Choy)

