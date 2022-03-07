SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-month top as oil rockets on fears of Russia ban

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE touched three-month peaks on Monday as oil prices vaulted to their highest levels since 2008 and wheat futures hit a 14-year top on concern supplies of both commodities will be disrupted until the Russia-Ukraine conflict is resolved. O/RGRA/

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 2.4% to 19.81 cents per lb at 1301 GMT, after hitting the highest level since mid-December at 19.89 cents. The contract gained 6.4% last week.

* The United States and Europe are considering banning Russian oil imports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while wheat trade flows from Russia and Ukraine are severely hampered by port closures and Western sanctions. GRA/

* Rising energy prices may prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol.

* Broker Marex Spectron said the ethanol parity is currently around 21 cents, meaning sugar must rise more before cane mills in Brazil are tempted to produce the sweetener in place of ethanol.

* Also, soaring prices for wheat and other grains will cause a loss of cane area this year in many countries, including Brazil, it said, as planting is diverted from cane to grains, where possible.

* "What has happened is, to use that overused phrase, a paradigm shift, and it is not going to go away, nor will it be resolved by prices going up a few hundred points," Marex Spectron said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.6% to $545.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.3% to $2.238 per lb after dipping to a 3-1/2-month low last week on fears the Russia-Ukraine conflict will hurt global growth, resulting in lower coffee demand.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,031 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports rose 30.8% on a year-on-year basis in the first two months of 2022, data showed.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,626 a tonne, after gaining 1.3% last week on signs of falling supplies.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 1,757 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jason Neely, Devika Syamnath and Paul Simao)

