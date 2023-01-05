Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-1/2 week low as supply prospects brighten

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

January 05, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures hit 3-1/2 week lows on Thursday as supply prospects in key producing countries continue to improve, though rising oil prices kept losses in check.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 19.43 cents per lb at 1454 GMT, having hit a low of 19.40.

* Dealers said raw sugar, which hit its highest since February 2017 in late December, is yet to find support as funds slowly liquidate longs.

* They noted good rains in top producer Brazil suggest a possible early start to the harvest, with higher production widely expected. Also, the Brazilian government's fuel policy is set to prompt cane mills to favour sugar output over ethanol.

* At the same time, production in India is progressing well and the Thailand harvest is off to a good start.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $538.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $1.6065 per lb after dipping to a three-week low of $1.5925 on Wednesday.

* Colombia's production of washed arabica coffee fell by 12% last year to 11.1 million 60-kg bags because of extended wet weather, data showed, helping coffee.

* Overall though, arabica is under pressure from favourable weather for crop development in top producer Brazil.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $1,861 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on weather concerns, while the Indonesian market remained subdued on weaker supplies.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,623 a tonne.

* Trader Joe's was sued on Wednesday by a consumer who accused the grocery chain of misleading and endangering shoppers by selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.4% to 2,075 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.