SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-1/2 week low as supply prospects brighten

Updates prices

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures hit 3-1/2 week lows on Thursday as supply prospects in key producing countries continue to improve, though rising oil prices kept losses in check.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 19.43 cents per lb at 1454 GMT, having hit a low of 19.40.

* Dealers said raw sugar, which hit its highest since February 2017 in late December, is yet to find support as funds slowly liquidate longs.

* They noted good rains in top producer Brazil suggest a possible early start to the harvest, with higher production widely expected. Also, the Brazilian government's fuel policy is set to prompt cane mills to favour sugar output over ethanol.

* At the same time, production in India is progressing well and the Thailand harvest is off to a good start.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $538.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $1.6065 per lb after dipping to a three-week low of $1.5925 on Wednesday.

* Colombia's production of washed arabica coffee fell by 12% last year to 11.1 million 60-kg bags because of extended wet weather, data showed, helping coffee.

* Overall though, arabica is under pressure from favourable weather for crop development in top producer Brazil.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $1,861 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week on weather concerns, while the Indonesian market remained subdued on weaker supplies.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,623 a tonne.

* Trader Joe's was sued on Wednesday by a consumer who accused the grocery chain of misleading and endangering shoppers by selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.4% to 2,075 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

