SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-1/2-week low; arabica coffee gains 2%

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a 3-1/2-week low on Wednesday due to improved supply prospects as well as worries that rising worldwide inflation could hurt global growth and dampen sugar demand.MKTS/GLOBFRX/O/R

Cocoa and coffee prices were higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​​settled up 0.06 cent, or 0.3%, at 17.99 cents per lb​​ after hitting the lowest price since Jan. 10 at 17.77.

* Dealers said sugar is being hammered by good harvests outside Brazil, though they warned it is unlikely to drop below 17.50 cents near term because there are still questions as to how much top producer Brazil's upcoming crop has recovered from adverse weather last year.

* They added that there was no much selling in the market from producing countries, but speculators have been shy as well in the buying side after sugar failed to break above 18 cents.

* The No. 2 sugar grower India produced 18.7 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first four months of 2021/22, up 5.6% year-on-year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.30, or 0.7%, at $492.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 5.1 cents, or 2.1%, at $2.439 per lb​​, the third consecutive gain, climbing back towards the 10-year peak of ​$2.50 hit in December.

* Arabica remains underpinned by the slow pace of exports from top producer Brazil and the fast reduction of ICE certified stocks.

* ICE stocks fell again on Thursday by more than 16,000 bags to 1.13 million bags, heading towards the lowest level in 20 years seen in 2020.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1rose $30, or 1.4%, at $2,234 a tonne, edging away from a three-month low of $2,161 set on Monday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1settled up $17, or 0.6%, to $2,634 a tonne, helped by concerns over dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* U.S.-based Hershey Co HSY.N forecast full-year profit above Wall Street expectations after the Kit Kat maker beat estimates for quarterly profit on strong holiday demand and higher prices for its chocolates and candies.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,754 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Marguerita Choy)

