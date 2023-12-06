SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 3-1/2 month low, coffee also falls

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a 3-1/2 month low on Wednesday as an improving outlook for production in Brazil weighed on the market while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.8% to 24.25 cents per lb by 1243 GMT after setting a 3-1/2 month low of 24.09 cents.

* Dealers said larger-than-expected sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil had eased supply tightness and contributed to the current bout of long liquidation by investment funds.

* They noted CS Brazil 2023/24 sugar production was now expected to be around 41.5-42.0 million metric tons.

* A Reuters poll of traders and analysts issued in August had put production at 39 million tons and forecasts have gradually been rising since then.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.5% to $674.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.1% to $1.7995 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent rise in prices to a six-month high had led to a pick-up in producer selling in Brazil.

* They also noted ICE certified stocks had risen by 5,275 bags on Tuesday to 229,341 bags although close to the lowest levels in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.9% to $2,561 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.6% at ​3,405 pounds a metric ton weighed partly by the strength of sterling.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was unchanged at $4,106 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

