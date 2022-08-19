SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2-week low, then rebounds; cocoa falls

Recasts, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week low on Friday, appearing on track for a fifth successive daily decline, but the market rebounded on back of bad Brazil crop numbers and fund short covering. Coffee also closed up, while Cocoa fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.32 cent, or 1.8%, at 18.09 cents per lb, after earlier having hit a two-week low of 17.61 cents/lb.

* Prices have lost ground this week, with a rally driven largely by fund short-covering running out of steam.

* Dealers said the market had begun to refocus on fundamentals. A global surplus is expected in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. SUG/POLL

* A fresh projection from the Brazilian government, however, along with oversold technical signals, appeared to have turned the market around.

* Brazil's Conab sharply cut its view for the sugarcane crop, projecting the smallest volume since 2011 amid unfavorable weather and a large reduction in planted area as farmers switch to more profitable crops.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $11.20, or 2.1%, at $550.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $48, or 2%, to $2,374 a tonne.

* Dealers said a gloomy economic outlook continued to weigh on cocoa prices despite a global deficit in the current 2021/22 season. COC/POLL

* "Currently, the overall increase in the demand for cocoa and the anticipated supply deficit for the 2021/22 season do not seem to be sufficient to counterbalance the effects of the current macroeconomic parameters," the International Cocoa Organization said on Friday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,825 pounds per tonne​​, with a decline in sterling to a three-week low against the dollar helping to underpin prices. GBP/

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.5 cent, or 0.7%, at $2.1335 per lb, although it lost 4.5% in the week.

* Prices climbed to a one-month high of $2.2340 late last week.

* Dealers said concerns about supply tightness were easing.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 19 stood at 610,680 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags set on Monday.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $8, or 0.4%, at $2,226 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Shailesh Kuber)

