SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2 week high; coffee, cocoa gain

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two week high on Friday thanks to lingering uncertainty over India's export policy and as global equities and oil rose on reports China may relax its COVID rules.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to $18.67 per lb at 1149 GMT, having hit a two week top at $18.68.

* Dealers noted the market was still waiting for news from India, a top sugar producer, as to how much sugar it will allow traders to ship this season, plus there is uncertainty on output from Brazil.

* In news, Indonesia, one of the world's top raw sugar importers, will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $537.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.1% to $1.7190 per lb, recovering after Thursday's 4.9% slump pushed the market back near a recent 15-month low of $1.6595.

* Bets that Brazil will produce a bumper crop next year have helped put arabica on the defensive, while there are widespread worries about a demand downturn as global growth slows.

* Against that however, StarbucksSBUX.O topped estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, as pricier drinks and strong demand from consumers in North America helped the chain offset the impact of lockdowns in China.

* Also, Colombia produced 888,000 60-kg bags of washed arabica coffee in October, the national coffee federation said, down 12% from the same month last year because of heavy rain.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $1,861 a tonne, having lost 2.1% by the close on Thursday after setting a 15-month low of $1,814.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 1,974 pounds per tonne​, underpinned by a weak pound.

* Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council has set a Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to pay a "living income differential" (LID) of $400 per tonne of cocoa on all contracts sold by Ivory Coast or Ghana, two council and four industry sources told Reuters.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1% to $2,396 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Williams)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.