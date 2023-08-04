SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2-1/2 week lows, cocoa steadies

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit 2-1/2 week lows on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly loss as the market continues to consolidate at current, historically high levels.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 23.71 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-July at 23.65

* Dealers noted limited fresh news about supplies, adding sugar is trying to consolidate around 24 cents, and that relatively high white sugar prices should encourage refiners to buy more raw for processing.

* This, combined with speculators who have mostly covered their long positions, should underpin sugar.

* The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said its sugar price index shed nearly 4% in July, marking a second straight monthly drop on favourable supply prospects in Brazil and India.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $690.90 per metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 2,690 pounds per metric ton, still some way off a fresh 46-year high hit on Wednesday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $3,500 a metric ton, having clocked its highest level since 2011 last week.

* Dealers said funds are poised to roll their long positions from September cocoa to December, boosting the latter's prices.

* Cocoa remains supported at historically high levels by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.9% to $1.6325 per lb​​​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped 0.2%, at $2,640 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.