SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2-1/2-week lows, arabica gains the most in week

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit 2-1/2-week lows on Friday, posting a second straight weekly loss as the market continues to consolidate at current, still historically high levels. Arabica coffee gained the most in the week among softs.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​settled down 0.33 cent, or 1.4%, at 23.69 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-July at 23.57. The contract lost 1% in the week, after losing 4.4% last week.

* Dealers noted limited news about supplies, adding that sugar is trying to consolidate at around 24 cents and that relatively high white sugar prices should encourage refiners to buy more raw for processing.

* They said there was some selling by Brazilian mills following the nearly 3% fall on the country's currency against the dollar as the Brazilian central bank cut interest rates.

* The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said its sugar price index shed nearly 4% in July, marking a second straight monthly drop on favourable supply prospects in Brazil and India.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $12.80, or 1.8%, at $686.20 per metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 6 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,680 pounds per ton, still some way off a 46-year high hit on Wednesday. It was flat for the week.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $10, or 0.3%, to $3,498 a ton, having clocked its highest level since 2011 last week.

* Dealers said funds are poised to roll their long positions from September cocoa to December, boosting the latter's prices.

* Cocoa remains supported at historically high levels by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1settled down 3.4 cents, or 2.1%, at $1.6135 per lb​​​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday. It gained 2.18% in the week.

* Data and research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said it continues to expect arabica futures KCc2 to trade at an average of $1.80 per lb through the year, but has increased its 2024 average price forecast to $1.70 per lb from $1.60.

* The revision is in response to lowered output expectations, especially from top producer Brazil.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1dropped $33, or 1.2%, at $2,612 a ton.

