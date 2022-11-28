Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2-1/2 week low on China demand jitters

November 28, 2022 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit 2-1/2 week lows on Monday as rare protests against China's strict zero-COVID curbs sparked worries over demand growth in the world's second-largest economy.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.20 cents per lb by 1125 GMT, having lost 3.6% last week.

* Dealers noted sugar has come some way off its recent high above 20 cents, adding the current weak macro-economic signals could push it further towards 19 cents near term.

* Fitch Solutions raised its average sugar price forecast for 2023 to 19 cents, driven by a less-than-expected Indian sugar export quota.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $526.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,471 a tonne, having gained 1% last week.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast from the season start on Oct. 1 reached 718,000 tonnes by Nov. 27, up 1.1% from a year ago, exporters estimated.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,976 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers noted the rising premium for December cocoa futures versus March, indicating tightening supply LCC-1=R

* ICE cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 1,122 lots to 75,683 lots as of Nov 22, ICE Futures Europe data showed.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $1.6365 per lb.

* The contract gained 6.4% last week, regaining most of the ground lost the previous week when prices fell by 7.7% and hit a 16-month low.

* Brazilian farmers and agronomists have downgraded their views for next year's crop after the post-flowering period.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,829 a tonne.

* The robusta market is gaining support from rains in Vietnam that have disrupted the harvest.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

