SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2-1/2 week high as crude oil surges

Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday as crude oil surged due to an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey and geopolitical tensions in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. [O/R]

High energy prices tempt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up cane-based ethanol output at the expense of sugar.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 18.85 cents per lb at 1124 GMT, its highest since early January.

* Dealers said many analysts see crude continuing to improve, which could have a significant bearing on how much cane Brazilian mills divert from sugar to ethanol when the 2022/23 season starts in April.

* Still, they added, sugar is unlikely to return to its previous range of 20-20.50 and will even struggle to top 19.50 given the return of Indian selling.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $511.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $2.4055

per lb.

* Green coffee stored at ports in the United States fell by 10,029 60-kg bags by end-December to 5.83 million bags, the lowest level since June, data showed.

* Brazil's food supply agency Conab forecast arabica production at 38.78 million bags in 2022, smaller than the market expects.

* HedgePoint analyst Natalia Gandolphi said output of 38.78 million bags would result in a global arabica deficit of 1-3 million bags.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,207 a tonne, having hit a two month low on Tuesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.6% to 2,615 pounds per tonne​, retreating from Monday's three-month high of 1,790 pounds.

* Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 6.3% from a year earlier to 365,826 tonnes, data showed.

* "The data point to very robust cocoa demand in Europe," said Commerzbank in a note.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S expects chocolate sales to grow 5-7% this year, following double-digit growth last year. It blamed supply chain bottlenecks for a sales slowdown in late 2021 in North America.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.2% to $1,748 a tonne.

