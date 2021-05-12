SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 2-1/2-month high as ethanol prices soar

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their highest in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday amid soaring ethanol prices, concerns over top producer Brazil's cane crop and a stronger Brazilian real BRL=.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​rose 0.2% to 18.15 cents per lb at 1216 GMT, having hit its highest since late February at 18.25.

* Rabobank expects the July and October raw sugar contracts to trade between 15.5-18.5 cents per lb due mostly to soaring ethanol prices in Brazil, which tend to tempt mills to divert more cane to ethanol production rather than sugar.

* It cautioned, however: "As most of the (Brazilian) sugar is committed (for sale) already, ethanol prices will need to rise considerably more in order to claw a larger share of cane."

* China's sugar imports in the current 2020/21 season to end-September should reach 4.5 million tonnes, versus 3.76 million in the year ago season, data showed.

* August white sugar LSUc1fell 0.8% to $476.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.1950 per lb, after climbing to a four-year peak of $1.5540 last week.

* Brazil exported 7% less green coffee in April versus a year earlier amid restrictions linked to COVID-19 and a shortage of shipping containers.S0N2EN02R

* Worries about the current crop in Brazil are boosting arabica, though Rabobank cautioned that the crop is going to be better than expected in some areas.

* Nevertheless, the bank raised its forecast for July arabica to between $1.33-$1.57 per lb due to the strengthening real BRL=.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% at $1,527 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, were down 22.1% in April from March.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2​rose 1.8%, to 1,681 pounds per tonne.​

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast is grappling with electricity outages, with most cocoa grinders operating at between 25% and 50% of capacity, two industry sources said.

* July New York cocoa CCc2​rose 0.8% to $2,488 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

