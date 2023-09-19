SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 12-year high, coffee at 1-1/2 month peak

New throughout, adds comments and closing prices

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest in 12 years on Tuesday on fund buying against the backdrop of production difficulties in Asia, while arabica coffee rose to the highest in more than a month.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.33 cent, or 1.2%, at 27.44 cents per lb, having hit a peak of 27.62 cents earlier, the highest since October 2011.

* The market remains underpinned by concerns that drier-than-normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to reduce output in India and Thailand, despite the near-perfect Brazilian season.

* "It looks like Unica numbers don't matter anymore - despite a big volume added on H2 Aug, funds and part of trade manage to push prices higher," said CovrigAnalytics in a note.

* Dealers said mills in top producer Brazil have been boosting white sugar exports thanks to high international prices, pushing up local prices.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.10, or 0.6%, to $740.00 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 21 pounds, or 0.7%, to 3,052 pounds per ton.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast's October 2022 to July 2023 cocoa bean exports fell 10% year on year, while cocoa product exports rose 5.5%, data showed.

* Dealers said cocoa speculators were pausing for breath at these lofty levels.

* Overall sentiment remains bullish, however, with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the upcoming 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $21, or 0.6%, to $3,642 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 1.35 cents, or 0.8%, at $1.6095 per lb, having hit the highest in 1-1/2 months at $1.6450/lb.

* Dealers said the quality of this season's crop in top producer Brazil has been lower than last season's, with many beans needing to be collected from the ground.

* There are forecasts for dry, warmer-than-average weather in Brazil's coffee areas this week at a time when rains and mild temperatures are desirable to improve next year's crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $26, or 1%, at $2,540 a ton.

