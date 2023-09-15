SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 12-year high, cocoa and coffee also climb

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a 12-year high on Friday as dry weather linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon looked set to lead to a global deficit in the 2023/24 season, while cocoa and coffee prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose by 1.6% to 27.40 cents per lb by 1346 GMT after setting a 12-year high of 27.59 cents.

* Concern that drier than normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to curb output in India and Thailand remained a key supportive factor.

* There is a more than 95% chance that El Nino conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter from January to March 2024, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.1% to $758.40 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCZ3 was up 0.5% at 3,122 pounds a metric ton after setting a contract high of 3,124 pounds.

* The market continued to derive support from supply tightness, with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* Supply woes have mainly centred on West Africa, the top growing region for cocoa, although news that an invasive virus had been found in Brazil added to concerns.

* "Cocoa prices found further momentum over the past week as supply prospects continued to deteriorate, with Brazil's announcement that cases of the mosaic virus have been found set to increase concerns further," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a report.

* Dealers said 123,260 tons of cocoa were tendered against the September contract that expired on Thursday.

* The volume represented 75% of exchange stocks that stood at 163,820 tons on Sept. 13.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose by 0.3% to $3,740 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 2.8% to $1.5825 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1% at $2,519 a ton.

