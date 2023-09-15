SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 12-year high, arabica coffee rises 3.4%

Adds comments, weekly price changes

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a 12-year high on Friday before closing slightly down, as dry weather linked to El Nino looked set to lead to a global deficit in the 2023/24 season. Arabica coffee rose 3.4%.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.07 cent, or 0.3%, at 26.91 cents per lb, after setting a 12-year high of 27.59 cents. The contract gained 2.3% in the week.

* There is a more than 95% chance that El Nino conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter.

* Dry conditions are expected for the next 10 days in centre-south Brazil, boosting harvest operations.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $9.10, or 1.2%, at $748.30 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCZ3 ​​settled up 14 pounds, or 0.5%, to 3,121 pounds per ton after setting a contract high of 3,125 pounds. It gained 3% in the week.

* The market continued to derive support from supply tightness, with a global deficit forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* Supply woes have mainly centred on West Africa, the top growing region for cocoa, although news that an invasive virus had been found in Brazil added to concerns.

* "Cocoa prices found further momentum over the past week as supply prospects continued to deteriorate, with Brazil's announcement that cases of the mosaic virus have been found set to increase concerns further," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said.

* Dealers said 123,260 tons of cocoa were tendered against the September contract that expired on Thursday.

* The volume represented 75% of exchange stocks that stood at 163,820 tons on Sept. 13.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $27, or 0.7%, to $3,757 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 5.15 cents, or 3.3%, at $1.5915 per lb and gained 7% in the week.

* Dealers noted some short coverings when the contract broke above the $1.58 level. Speculators are carrying a large short position in arabica.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $61, or 2.4%, at $2,556 a ton.

