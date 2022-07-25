SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 1-year low on recession fears, Brazilian supplies

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest price in a year on Monday on bets for ample supplies next season from top producer Brazil and widespread fears of a global recession. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​was down 1.8% to 17.57 cents per lb at 1403 GMT, having hit its lowest level since last July at 17.56.

* Recession fears dominated in wider financial markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting this week and what could be the latest central bank signal of an even faster pace of monetary policy tightening.

* Dealers said the fears were weighing on sugar, adding that investors are also increasingly of the view that Brazil will produce at least the same amount of sugar this season as last.

* A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.9% to $513.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 2.4% to $2,392 a tonne.

* A dry spell in most of top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions was offset by good soil moisture from earlier rains, farmers said, adding that cold weather was a concern for the upcoming main crop.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 2.013 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and July 24, down 4,1% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 1,721 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.0835 per lb.

* The market remained choppy with prices weighed down by good harvest progress in top producer Brazil and a weak Brazilian currency that boosts farmer selling.

* Prices remain underpinned, however, by falling stocks. ICE certified stocks fell to 705,727 bags, sharply down from 2.19 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $1,976 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Paul Simao)

