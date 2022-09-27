SOFTS-Raw sugar heads back towards 2-month peak on tight supplies

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, staying in site of Monday's two-month peak, buoyed by short-term supply tightness and a pause in selling in the wider financial markets.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 18.50 cents per lb by 1018 GMT, after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a premium to March SB-1=R of 0.72 cents, lifted by a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said the October premium should ensure sugar remains relatively firm but added that with a likely global surplus for the 2022/23 season, prices could drop back once the contract expires.

* Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer, said on Tuesday its interim chief executive officer Ludwig de Mot would step down at the end of this month, the third CEO to leave the company in less than two years.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was flat at $534.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $2.1850 per lb, extending its rebound from a one-month low of $2.1085 set a week ago.

* Arabica continued to derive support from exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT - currently sitting at their lowest in 23 years - and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* Still, the upside in arabica is being capped by a weak real BRL= and by the rains set to fall over Brazil's southern coffee growing areas over the next week, dealers said.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam on Tuesday urged more people to evacuate as an intensifying Typhoon Noru barrelled towards the country, with authorities racing to secure the coffee growing areas.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 1,875 pounds per tonne, having hit a three week high of 1,877​ pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continued to provide support to prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.9% to $2,255 a tonne, having hit a two year low of $2,190 on Monday amid continued strength in the U.S. dollar =USD.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.