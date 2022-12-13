SOFTS-Raw sugar gains thanks to near-term supply tightness

Updates prices

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday, boosted by near-term supply tightness and somewhat reduced concerns about inflation in the wider financial markets.

Arabica coffee rose again, even after surging more than 5% on Monday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 19.67 cents per lb by 1607 GMT, having slid 1.1% on Monday.

* Dealers said the market is being boosted by near-term supply tightness and an overall reluctance by funds to liquidate their long positions.

* France's farm ministry estimated sugar beet output fell 8.2% this year versus last.

* On the downside however, there remains some pressure from data out on Monday showing top producer Brazil's sugar production in the second half of November was up six-fold versus a year ago, dealers said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $538.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $1.68 per lb, after surging 5.6% on Monday.

* Dealers said there remained concerns about the outlook for the coffee crop next year in top producer Brazil.

* Data showed Brazilian coffee exports jumped 19% year-on-year in November amid improved shipping conditions.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $1,875 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.7% to $2,544 a tonne.

* Rainfall was below average last week in most of top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions but soil moisture remained adequate for the development of the cocoa mid-crop.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 954,000 tonnes by Dec. 11 since the season start on Oct. 1, up 10% year-on-year.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 1,954 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.