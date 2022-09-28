Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on tight supplies, steadier tone in global markets

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday after closing down in the previous session, with short-term supply tightness and a steadier tone in the wider financial markets driving prices.

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday after closing down in the previous session, with short-term supply tightness and a steadier tone in the wider financial markets driving prices.

SUGAR

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a premium to March SB-1=R of 0.57 cents, indicating a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said while near term supply tightness should continue to support the October contract, once it expires prices could head lower given the looming 2022/23 surplus.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production slightly missed market estimates in the first half of September, though it still represented a 12.2% rise year-on-year, industry data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $523.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4% to $2.1335 per lb​.

* Widespread rains in recent days over most of the Brazilian coffee belt have led to intense flowering and conditions appear good for crop development, experts said.

* Still, the downside is limited in arabica thanks to exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT - now at their lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 eased 0.6% to $2,165 a tonne.

COCOA

* Ghana's Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will sign a $1.3 billion pre-export syndicated loan agreement with international banks on Thursday to finance bean purchases for the 2022/23 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,253 a tonne, having hit a two-year low of $2,190 on Monday due to the rally in the U.S. dollar =USD.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular