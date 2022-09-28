SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on tight supplies, steadier tone in global markets

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday after closing down in the previous session, with short-term supply tightness and a steadier tone in the wider financial markets driving prices.

SUGAR

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a premium to March SB-1=R of 0.57 cents, indicating a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said while near term supply tightness should continue to support the October contract, once it expires prices could head lower given the looming 2022/23 surplus.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production slightly missed market estimates in the first half of September, though it still represented a 12.2% rise year-on-year, industry data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $523.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4% to $2.1335 per lb​.

* Widespread rains in recent days over most of the Brazilian coffee belt have led to intense flowering and conditions appear good for crop development, experts said.

* Still, the downside is limited in arabica thanks to exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT - now at their lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 eased 0.6% to $2,165 a tonne.

COCOA

* Ghana's Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will sign a $1.3 billion pre-export syndicated loan agreement with international banks on Thursday to finance bean purchases for the 2022/23 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,253 a tonne, having hit a two-year low of $2,190 on Monday due to the rally in the U.S. dollar =USD.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.