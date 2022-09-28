SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on tight supplies, coffee also climbs
Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, with the market still deriving support from short-term supply tightness, while coffee prices also firmed.
SUGAR
* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.5%, at 18.29 cents per lb after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.
* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a 0.55 cent premium to March SB-1=R, indicating a shortage of deliverable supplies.
* Dealers said that while a global sugar surplus is widely forecast for the 2022/23 season (October/September), it is expected that supplies will be tight in the early part of that period. SUG/POLL
* "The surplus will realise only after the next CS (Centre-South Brazil) crop runs at full blast," trader Sucden said in a monthly report, adding that this would be in May or June 2023.
* U.S. market participants see a low risk of problems for Florida sugarcane fields from hurricane Ian.
* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.25% to $527 a tonne.
COFFEE
* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 4.35 cents, or 1.9%, at $2.287 per lb.
* Dealers said support comes from low exchange stocks and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil, despite favorable rains there that are boosting the flowering period.
* November robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $28, or 1.3%, at $2,208 a tonne.
COCOA
* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,932 pounds per tonne, having hit a 1-1/2 year high of 1,967 pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.
* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $4, or 0.2%, to $2,282 a tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Evans, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)
((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.