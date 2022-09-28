SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on tight supplies, coffee also climbs

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, with the market still deriving support from short-term supply tightness, while coffee prices also firmed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.5%, at 18.29 cents per lb after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a 0.55 cent premium to March SB-1=R, indicating a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said that while a global sugar surplus is widely forecast for the 2022/23 season (October/September), it is expected that supplies will be tight in the early part of that period. SUG/POLL

* "The surplus will realise only after the next CS (Centre-South Brazil) crop runs at full blast," trader Sucden said in a monthly report, adding that this would be in May or June 2023.

* U.S. market participants see a low risk of problems for Florida sugarcane fields from hurricane Ian.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.25% to $527 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 4.35 cents, or 1.9%, at $2.287 per lb​​​.

* Dealers said support comes from low exchange stocks and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil, despite favorable rains there that are boosting the flowering period.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $28, or 1.3%, at $2,208 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,932 pounds per tonne​​, having hit a 1-1/2 year high of 1,967​ pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $4, or 0.2%, to $2,282 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Evans, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

