SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on tight supplies, coffee also climbs

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, with the market still deriving support from short-term supply tightness, while coffee prices also firmed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 1.3% to 18.42 cents per lb​​ by 1345 GMT after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a 0.67 cent premium to March SB-1=R, indicating a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said that while a global sugar surplus is widely forecast for the 2022/23 season (October/September), it is expected that supplies will be tight in the early part of that period. SUG/POLL

* "The surplus will realise only after the next CS (Centre-South Brazil) crop runs at full blast," trader Sucden said in a monthly report, adding that this would be in May or June 2023.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.25% to $527 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $2.2655 per lb​.

* Dealers said support comes from low exchange stocks and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 27 stood at 449,775 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,193 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was up 1.2% at 1,947 pounds a tonne​, having hit a 1-1/2 year high of 1,951​ pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,281 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Evans and David Goodman )

