Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on tight supplies, coffee also climbs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, with the market still deriving support from short-term supply tightness, while coffee prices also firmed.

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, with the market still deriving support from short-term supply tightness, while coffee prices also firmed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 1.3% to 18.42 cents per lb​​ by 1345 GMT after touching a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* The October contract, which expires on Friday, last traded at a 0.67 cent premium to March SB-1=R, indicating a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* Dealers said that while a global sugar surplus is widely forecast for the 2022/23 season (October/September), it is expected that supplies will be tight in the early part of that period. SUG/POLL

* "The surplus will realise only after the next CS (Centre-South Brazil) crop runs at full blast," trader Sucden said in a monthly report, adding that this would be in May or June 2023.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.25% to $527 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $2.2655 per lb​.

* Dealers said support comes from low exchange stocks and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Sept. 27 stood at 449,775 bags - the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,193 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was up 1.2% at 1,947 pounds a tonne​, having hit a 1-1/2 year high of 1,951​ pounds as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,281 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Evans and David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular