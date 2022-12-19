SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on supply tightness, China demand hopes

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Monday, extending last week's gains, as dealers focused on near-term supply tightness, and the reopening of the Chinese economy improved market sentiment.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.05 cents, or 0.2%, at 20.14 cents per lb. It gained 2.5% last week when it hit its highest in nearly six years at 20.73 cents.

* Dealers said that sugar is being boosted by a delayed production in Brazil and Thailand, a reduced EU crop and a rain-affected Australian and Central American harvests.

* Also boosting sugar, the dollar fell while oil bounced as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

* ICE raw sugar speculators raise their net long position by 8,707 contracts to 127,409 in the week to Dec. 13, data showed.

* In India, the world's No. 2 sugar exporter, 8.2 million tonnes of sugar have been produced since the start of the season on Oct. 1, against 7.8 million tonnes in the same period last year, data showed.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $6.40, or 1.2%, to $553.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2was little changed, closing at $1.643 per lb.

* Arabica coffee rose 3.95% last week, a gain that is increasingly being viewed as overdone given that recent stocks data remains bearish KC-TOT-TOT.

* ICE certified stocks rose to 765,583 bags on Monday, with nearly 300,000 bags pending grading.

* Citi Research, however, changed its 2023 price forecast for coffee from neutral-bearish to neutral-bullish.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators trimmed their net short position by 4,410 contracts to 20,490 in the week to Dec. 13, data showed.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped $8, or 0.4%, to $1,858 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1​​settled up $24, or 1%, at $2,499 a tonne, extending last week's 1% gain.

* ICE speculators cut their net short position in New York cocoa by 4,665 lots to 2,820 contracts in the week to Dec. 13, data showed.

* March London cocoa LCCc1rose 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,975 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

