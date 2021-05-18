SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on optimism over global growth

Updates prices

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday amid upbeat sentiment in wider financial markets as investors overlooked rising COVID-19 cases in Asia to focus on bets that U.S. interest rates will remain low. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.1% to 17.34 cents per lb at 1511 GMT, having fallen sharply late last week.

* Traders said that while concerns over Brazil's crop persist, worries are creeping in about falling consumption, especially in COVID-struck India.

* They said, however, that with a more positive macroeconomic environment for now, prices will likely try to consolidate above 17 cents.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.6% to $460.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 4.3% to $1.5195 per lb, heading back near a four-year high of 1.5540 hit in early May.

* Brazil's real strengthened versus the dollar BRL=, deterring exporters from selling dollar-priced coffee by lower returns in local currency terms.

* Arabica is also being underpinned by shrinking output in Brazil this season.

* Green coffee stocks stored at U.S. ports rose at the end of April for the first time in four months, increasing by 83,405 60 kg bags to 5.76 million bags.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 3.2% to $1,505 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​fell 1.4% to $2,503 a tonne, having hit $2,552 on Monday, the highest since March 18.

* Excess supplies remain a concern in cocoa, with a wide surplus forecast for this season.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 dipped 1.3% to 1,688 pounds per tonne​.

(Editing by David Clarke and David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.