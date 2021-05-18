SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on optimism over global growth

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday amid upbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets as investors overlook rising COVID-19 cases in Asia to focus on bets that U.S. interest rates will remain low. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 17.23 cents per lb at 0957 GMT, having fallen sharply late last week.

* Traders said that while concerns over Brazil's crop persist, worries are creeping in about falling consumption, especially in COVID-struck India.

* They said, however, that with a more positive macroeconomic environment for now, prices will likely try to consolidate above 17 cents.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $458.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.3% to $1.4905 per lb, still some way off a four-year high of 1.5540 hit in early May.

* Green coffee stocks stored at U.S. ports rose at the end of April for the first time in four months, increasing by 83,405 60 kg bags to 5.76 million bags, data showed.

* Underpinning prices, however, arabica supplies are tightening, with output in top producer Brazil set to fall sharply this year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.9% to $1,486 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​fell 0.3% to $2,571 a tonne, having hit $2,552 on Monday, the highest since March 18.

* Excess supplies remain a concern in cocoa, with a wide surplus forecast for this season.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 dipped 0.2% to 1,722 pounds per tonne​.

Editing by David Clarke

