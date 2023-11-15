News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar gains on improved risk appetite, cocoa also up

November 15, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures traded on the ICE exchange rose on Wednesday as risk appetite improved thanks to easing inflation fears globally. Cocoa also rose, while coffee was mixed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.5% at $27.32 per lb at 1119 GMT, having ​settled down 1.9% on Tuesday.

* Dealers said improved macro-economic signals should boost sugar in the short term, as should the fact that top producer Brazil is fast approaching the end of its harvest.

* On the macro front, benign inflation readings in the U.S. and Britain have spurred investors to bet on an end to the global rate hike cycle, while the Brazilian real BRL= has gained versus the dollar.

* A stronger real deters Brazilian exporters from selling dollar-priced sugar by lowering their local currency returns.

* Longer term however, sugar fundamentals are turning more bearish.

* The International Sugar Organization has sharply reduced its global sugar deficit forecast for 2023/24 to 0.33 million metric tons from 2.11 million previously, citing record production in top grower Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $744.00 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 dipped 0.2% to $1.7615 per lb.

* In the short term arabica remains underpinned by supply tightness, with ICE-certified stocks at their lowest in 24 years.

* Longer term however, Rabobank expects the coffee market will record a 6.8 million bag surplus in 2024/25 thanks to improved output in Brazil and Colombia.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 added 0.5% to $2,486 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 3,465 a metric ton, but remained some way off Tuesday's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 firmed 0.5% to $3,966 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

