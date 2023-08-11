SOFTS-Raw sugar gains nearly 3% on the week, cocoa slips off peaks

Adds comments, weekly moves, closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Friday and gained nearly 3% on the week despite record sugar production in top grower Brazil, while cocoa edged further away from recent multi-year peaks.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.38 cents, or 1.6%, at 24.33 cents per lb. The contract gained 2.7% in the week.

* Dealers said the market is in consolidation around the historically high levels.

* Raw sugar SBc1 is seen ending the year around current levels but marking a sharp increase over end-December 2022 as theglobal marketlooks set to record a second year of supply deficits, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed.

* Raw sugar demand fell 20% in the first half, but refiners are set to go back to buying to replenish stocks, Czarnikow said, which helps to put a floor on the market.

* Singapore-listed agribusiness WilmarWLIL.SI reported a 50% slump in its first-half core net profit due to slowing Chinese sales.

* October white sugar LSUc1 settled up $6.10, or 0.9%, at $697.10 a ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 24 pounds, or 0.9%, to 2,637 pounds per ton, after peaking at 2,759 pounds on Monday — its highest since 1977.

* Improved crop weather in top producer Ivory Coast has prompted some profit-taking in cocoa, along with concerns that global economic woes could curb demand, but the market remains sustained by a tight near-term supply.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ended little changed at $3,357 a metric ton, having hit its highest in more than a decade on Monday at $3,618.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.95 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.577 per lb.

* ICE certified stocks fell to an eight-month low on Thursday.

* Brazilian coffee farmers had sold 41% of their 2023/24 crop by early August, consultancy Safras & Mercado said, lagging the long-term average for the period of 46%.​

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $17, or 0.7%, at $2,517 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens, David Evans and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.