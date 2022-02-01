SOFTS-Raw sugar gains as wider financial market jitters abate

Recasts, includes coments and data, updates prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, edging further from Monday's three-week low as world stocks rose on reassuring comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.26 cent, or 1.4%, higher at 18.48 cents per lb, recovering after hitting the lowest price since Jan. 11 on Monday at 17.90 cents.

* Dealers said the market has a bearish bent given a growing view that production is increasing more than was anticipated when the season started.

* They added, however, much can still change, especially regarding the crop recovery in top producer Brazil from last year’s drought.

* Sugar producers have sharply reduced their hedge selling volumes on ICE as oil's recent surge has spurred cane mills that also produce ethanol to weigh boosting production of the biofuel at the expense of sugar.

* Brazil's January sugar exports fell 31% to 1.36 million tonnes, the Trade Ministry said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.00, or 1.4%, to $499.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $3, or 0.1%, to $2,178 a tonne, continuing to recover from a three-month low of $2,161 set on Monday as data showed rising exports from top producer Vietnam.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled 1.8 cents, or 0.8%, higher at $2.373 per lb, having sunk to a three-week low last Friday.

* Dealers said arabica has been under pressure from worries over rising interest rates, which strengthen the dollar - making dollar-priced coffee expensive - and deter traders from buying by raising their borrowing costs.

* Brazil's January green coffee exports fell 19% to 178,093 tonnes, the Trade Ministry said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 42 pounds, or 2.5%, to 1,745 pounds per tonne​​, with the market underpinned by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* There has been no rain for a second straight week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday.

* Cocoa port arrivals in Ivory Coast reached 1.340 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 30, exporters estimated, up 1.5% from the same period last season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $85, or 3.4%, to $2,613 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

