SOFTS-Raw sugar gains as market readjusts after this week's steep falls

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday, though the market was still headed for a near double-digit weekly fall in percentage terms, under pressure from increased supplies in top producer Brazil.

* Dealers said India's move to direct sugar mills to focus on sugar output and not to use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol was not as bearish as one might think, given it still won't allow for exports.

* Still they noted that funds continue to liquidate their long positions or go outright short, meaning sugar prices will likely continue slipping near term.

* Brazil's sugar output in the centre-south is expected to grow to a record 43.1 million metric tons in the 2024/25 season as mills invest to expand production capacity at their plants, broker hEDGEpoint Global Markets said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $651.00 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 3,487 pounds a metric ton, having hit a record high in November of 3,572 pounds.

* Dealers said the falls in cocoa were not significant and that the chocolate-ingredient remains structurally firm.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast has halted sales of cocoa export contracts for the 2024/25 season due to concerns over low output, while number two producer Ghana's cocoa arrivals at ports have dropped around 51% so far in the 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.1% to $4,154 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed at $1.7745 per lb, having hit a 5-1/2 month high last week.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.4% $2,531 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

