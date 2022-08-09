SOFTS-Raw sugar gains as market extends recovery from 1-year low

Corrects day of week in first paragraph

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as the market continued its recovery from a recent one-year low, though gains were limited by cautious sentiment in the wider financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 18.07 cents per lb at 1104 GMT.

* Dealers said funds have amassed a net short position and are more likely to cover at these price levels than extend their position.

* The weather is mixed, with ample rains in top producers Brazil and India, but worries over excess heat and a lack of rains in Europe and Britain.

* October white sugar LSUc1 advanced 0.2% to $546.20 a tonne after rising to $554.90 on Monday - the highest in nearly three weeks.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.1% to $2.1170 per lb​​.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell more than 30,000 bags on Monday to 630,304 bags, the lowest in 22 years.

* The stocks situation is extremely precarious, said veteran coffee analyst Judith Ganes, who noted that physical market premiums are at their strongest since 2011, while September arabica futures are at a substantial premium to March, all indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,085 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 0.8% to 1,749 pounds ($2,116.81) per tonne​​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.023 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and July 31, down 3.6% from the same period a year ago, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,390 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8262 pounds)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mike Harrison)

