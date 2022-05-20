SOFTS-Raw sugar gains as fears over Brazil output linger

Includes comments from analysts and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Friday amid improved sentiment in financial markets and as investors held to the view that top producer Brazil would increase ethanol output this season at the expense of sugar. MKTS/GLOBO/R

Coffee fell amid some light frosts in Brazil.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.18 cents, or 0.9%, at 19.95 cents per lb, having hit a one-month high of 20.24 cents on Tuesday on fears of a frost in Brazil.

* Dealers said so long as uncertainty over Brazilian production levels remain, sugar should stay supported.

* Light frosts were reported in several Brazilian states on Friday, including sugarcane producing areas.

* Brazilian mills are expected to favour production of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, over sugar this season due to rising energy prices.

* Sugar is also being supported by rising grains and fertiliser prices.

* Weighing on prices, however, are rising Indian exports. Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $6.30, or 1.1%, to $558.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.85 cents, or 1.3%, at $2.1585 per lb​​, after sliding 4% on Wednesday, as investor fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil faded.

* Coffee experts said on Friday that light frosts damaged only some leaves in coffee trees, unlikely to cause impact to production.

* Rabobank kept unchanged its projection for the Brazilian 2022 crop at 64.5 million bags, near the top of market estimates.

* Brazil's food supply agency Conab projected the crop at a much lower number on Thursday of 53.43 million bags.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $24, or 1.2%, at $2,056 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $28, or 1.1%, to $2,429 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early November at $2,404.

* Concerns about demand amid rising global inflation and the war in Ukraine are pressuring cocoa prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 24 pounds, or 1.4%, to 1,719 pounds per tonne​​​​, having hit its lowest since December at 1,715.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by John Stonestreet and Amy Caren Daniel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.